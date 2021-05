Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 16:20 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Union leaders are meeting Sunday in Strasbourg for a Conference on the Future of Europe. Macron defended the "European model" and called for a unified response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

