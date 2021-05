Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 17:57 Hits: 3

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - East Jerusalem has seen nightly clashes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with Palestinians pitted against Israeli police and settlers. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/10/explainer-jerusalem-tense-over-evictions-and-holidays