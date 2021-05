Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 07:20 Hits: 9

Belarus's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has signed a decree allowing the transfer of presidential powers to the country's Security Council if he is killed or otherwise unable to perform his duties.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/lukashenka-signs-contingency-decree-on-presidential-powers/31245171.html