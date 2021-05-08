Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 14:24 Hits: 5

A Miami-Dade police lieutenant and top-ranking police union member are both facing rape charges.

According to the Miami Herald, Palm Beach Sheriff's jail records indicate that Lt. John Jenkins, executive vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association (SFPBA), has been booked on two counts of sexual battery.

However, the arrest documents did not reveal specific details about the circumstances that led to the charges. The publication reports that the case is connected to an alleged incident said to have taken place approximately two weeks ago while Jenkins was in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. to attend a gala for the police union."

On Saturday, May, 8, Police Benevolent Association President Steadman Stahl released a brief statement reacting to the charges against Jenkins.

"I'm shocked and extremely disturbed by the charges," Stahl said on Saturday morning. Jenkins is currently suspended from the police department with pay.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/miami-dade-county-police-lieutenant-union-official-now-facing-rape-charges/