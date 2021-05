Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 05:05 Hits: 8

The fragments are from a Chinese space module launched at the end of last month. There had been speculation about where the debris would land, but experts predicted the chances of death or injuries were tiny.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/chinese-rocket-disintegrates-over-indian-ocean-after-uncontrolled-re-entry-state-media/a-57473383?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf