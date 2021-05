Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 08:47 Hits: 9

Spaniards have more freedoms now, but not all curbs are being relaxed. A variant spreading in India is more contagious and may be dodging vaccine protections, says the WHO's chief scientist. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-spain-ends-state-of-emergency/a-57473823?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf