Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 08:59 Hits: 9

Under the motto "love wins," the Church of St. Benedict in Munich is one of four in Bavaria set to defy the Vatican and bless same-sex relationships.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-catholic-churches-to-bless-same-sex-couples/a-57474160?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf