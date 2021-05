Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 08:59 Hits: 9

Belgium reopened its bars and restaurants on Saturday, allowing customers to eat and drink on outdoor terraces. The move comes as a huge relief to both owners of eateries, and their customers, after a seven-month closure. FRANCE 24 has this report from Brussels.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210509-belgium-lifts-limits-on-outdoor-dining-after-seven-month-covid-19-hiatus