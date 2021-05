Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 03:12 Hits: 8

The Justice Department under Merrick Garland has opened probes of police in Minneapolis and Louisville, Kentucky – and launched civil rights cases.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0508/Under-Garland-Justice-Department-focuses-on-civil-rights?icid=rss