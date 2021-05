Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 16:37 Hits: 1

As the harsh realities of China's growing power sink in, the country's appeal is diminishing in the West. To keep it in check, more coordinated efforts are needed and come September the tone from Germany may be decisive.

