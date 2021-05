Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 22:15 Hits: 1

Chelsea will meet Manchester City in the second all-English Champions League final in three seasons. Thomas Tuchel masterminded another big win for Chelsea, whose German striker Timo Werner scored the opener.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/champions-league-thomas-tuchel-works-his-magic-as-chelsea-reach-all-english-final/a-57440987?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf