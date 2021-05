Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 04:30 Hits: 1

As vaccinations increase, Germany is experimenting with tourism in one of its most-visited coastal regions. The popular island of Sylt and other resort areas are allowed to welcome guests — under strict stipulations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-tests-out-regulated-tourism-in-model-project/a-57438059?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf