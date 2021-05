Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 12:56 Hits: 1

Hospitals in the Himalayan nation are overflowing with coronavirus patients and there aren't enough beds, essential medicines and health equipment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-nepal-reeling-from-a-deadly-second-coronavirus-wave/a-57461127?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf