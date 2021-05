Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 17:15 Hits: 4

European leaders meeting in Portugal have called on the US to put forth an actual plan for vaccine waivers. Most in the bloc appear exasperated with US President Joe Biden's proposal, saying it won't help.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-leaders-call-on-us-to-present-concrete-plan-for-vaccine-waivers/a-57471697?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf