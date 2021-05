Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 18:30 Hits: 3

Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the ninth year in a row after their closest challengers RB Leipzig lost to Borussia Dortmund. The champions celebrated in style by thrashing Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bundesliga-champions-bayern-munich-hammer-gladbach-after-rb-leipzig-defeat/a-57470633?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf