Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 20:07 Hits: 4

The goal is to provide vaccinations where infection rates are highest — like in Kölnberg, a high-rise complex in the outskirts of Cologne. The idea behind the pilot project is simple. But does it have a future?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-cologne-project-aims-to-vaccinate-urban-hot-spots/a-57472989?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf