Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021

The EU has concluded a deal with BioNTech/Pfizer for up to 1.8 billion extra doses of their Covid-19 vaccine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210508-covid-19-eu-seals-deal-for-extra-1-8-billion-biontech-pfizer-shots