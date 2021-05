Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 18:59 Hits: 6

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish nationalists are set to push for a second independence referendum with pro-independence parties holding a majority in the Scottish parliament, although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he would block any such vote. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/09/explainer-can-scotland-hold-another-independence-referendum