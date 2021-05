Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 22:52 Hits: 2

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday early human trial data shows that a third dose of either its current COVID-19 shot or an experimental new vaccine candidate increases immunity against variants of COVID-19 first found in Brazil and South Africa.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/moderna-booster-increases-antibodies-against-covid-19-variants-14751782