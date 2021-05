Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 21:54 Hits: 1

Brazil recorded 73,380 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country above the 15 million mark.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-coronavirus-case-count-tops-15-million-health-ministry-14759828