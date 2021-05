Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 17:14 Hits: 2

An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on Wednesday to review data on the use of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15.

