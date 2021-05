Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 20:00 Hits: 2

The European Commission called on Friday on the United States and other major COVID-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to coronavirus shots.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-calls-on-us-and-others-to-export-their-vaccines-14766108