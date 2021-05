Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 14:50 Hits: 3

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday (May 8) supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a proposal by US President Joe Biden that has been rebuffed by some European nations, including Germany. In a speech to a global fundraising concert to promote fair access ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pope-francis-backs-waivers-intellectual-property-rights-vaccine-14770168