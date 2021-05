Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 17:49 Hits: 4

Mexico City will pay the equivalent of $2,000 to the families of 26 people killed when an elevated metro line collapsed, city hall's official gazette said Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-city-to-pay-damages-to-victims-of-deadly-metro-accident-14771192