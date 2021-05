Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 15:51 Hits: 2

Evanston, Illinois is set to be the first American city to pay reparations, giving eligible Black residents $25,000 housing grants. The approach is the first of its kind in the U.S. but some Black residents are saying the effort still falls short of true atonement.

