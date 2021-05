Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 19:39 Hits: 1

Rep. Liz Cheney, No. 3 House Republican, has risked her political future by taking a stand against Donald Trump’s unproven claims of election fraud.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0507/When-a-lawmaker-s-conscience-clashes-with-the-party-line?icid=rss