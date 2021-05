Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 15:10 Hits: 1

The fact that core inflation is rising on the back of substantial GDP growth and declining unemployment should not come as a surprise. Those who are wringing their hands about economic "overheating" should remember that an absence of price increases would reflect an economy that is still struggling.

