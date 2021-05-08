The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fight to feminise French language enters new round

Fight to feminise French language enters new round The ongoing battle to make the French language kinder to women – or at least take better account of their existence in French society – lost some ground this week as France's education ministry came down against one form of gender-inclusive writing as an existential threat to the language of Molière. But proponents of more inclusive French also made significant gains.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210508-fight-to-feminise-french-language-racks-up-losses-and-gains-in-latest-round

