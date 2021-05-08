Rio de Janeiro police face public fury, calls for probe after bloody favela raid

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 11:20 Hits: 7

The death toll in the aftermath of a violent raid by Brazilian police on a favela in Rio de Janeiro has now risen to at least 28. Police say all of those killed were implicated in the authorities' crackdown on a criminal gang. But the initial results of an investigation show that more than half of the dead had no connection with the stated aim of that operation. Protesters took to the streets en masse to demonstrate against the police response and demand answers from authorities.

