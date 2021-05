Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 21:49 Hits: 3

Brazil expects to sign a new deal next week with Pfizer Inc for 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses, a Health Ministry official said on Friday, which would double the U.S. drugmaker's delivery to the Latin American country this year.

