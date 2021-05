Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 09:15 Hits: 4

Record 4,187 new deaths takes India's overall total toll to 238,270 with a caseload of nearly 22 million victims.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/8/india-records-more-than-4000-covid-19-deaths-in-a-day