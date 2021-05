Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 07:30 Hits: 3

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will lift its partial suspension of a travel bubble with Australia from midnight on Sunday (May 9) as fears of a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney eased. New Zealand had blocked travel to and from New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Thursday after a couple in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-to-resume-australia-travel-bubble-as-sydney-covid-19-14768646