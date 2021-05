Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 05:07 Hits: 4

MELAKA (Bernama): Muhammad Ikmal Fariz Norazizan, a student at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), has decided to remain on campus and not return to his hometown in Kulai, Johor, to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri because of his concern for his family at home. Read full story

