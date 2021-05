Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 09:36 Hits: 1

An archaic energy treaty is being weaponized by big emitters to sue EU governments who are phasing out fossil fuels. Hundreds of billions of taxpayer funds could be redirected from climate action to corporate coffers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/multi-billion-euro-lawsuits-derail-climate-action/a-57221166?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf