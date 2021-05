Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 09:05 Hits: 1

From festivals to theaters, several European countries have begun to lift COVID restrictions and allow cultural events to take place with an audience again.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-cautious-return-of-cultural-events-in-europe/a-57450112?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf