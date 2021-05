Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 13:42 Hits: 1

Amid a devastating second COVID wave, India's high courts have stepped in to address the government's handling of the crisis. Multiple courts have issued orders in the face of a shortage of oxygen and vital medication.

