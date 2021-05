Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 14:38 Hits: 1

They’re religious, nationalist in nature and currently opposed to a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown — Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and India's Narendra Modi have much in common. But it is more than an ocean that separates them.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/modi-and-bolsonaro-2-populist-leaders-approach-to-covid-19/a-57444629?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf