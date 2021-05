Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 19:38 Hits: 5

A new COVID-19 test is easier to handle, a nasty illness may soon go the way of smallpox, and South African lions will soon be free. DW shows that not everything is doom and gloom.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/icymi-feel-good-stories-from-around-the-world/a-57467624?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf