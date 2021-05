Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 02:21 Hits: 1

A massive police operation against drug traffickers in a Brazilian favela Thursday left 25 people dead, turning the impoverished Rio de Janeiro neighborhood into a battlefield and drawing condemnation from rights groups.

