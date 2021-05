Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 14:35 Hits: 2

The Maldives speaker of parliament and former president, Mohamed Nasheed, was in critical care on Friday after being severely wounded in a bomb blast outside his home, hospital authorities said, in what police are treating as a terrorist attack.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210507-former-maldives-president-nasheed-in-critical-care-after-terrorist-attack-in-mal%C3%A9