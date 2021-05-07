The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Is France's Covid-19 vaccination campaign up to scratch?

Is France's Covid-19 vaccination campaign up to scratch? This week, we're putting the Focus on the French government's Covid-19 vaccination strategy, as it comes under criticism for a sluggish rollout. We're at an arts centre that has been converted into the largest of the 24 inoculation hubs in Paris. Every day, up to 1,000 people can be vaccinated at the centre, free of charge – as long as enough doses are available.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/france-in-focus/20210507-is-france-s-covid-19-vaccination-campaign-up-to-scratch

