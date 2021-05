Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 16:14 Hits: 2

DUBAI (Reuters) - Amnesty International said on Friday Yemen's Houthi authorities must halt plans for forced virginity testing and release an actor and model the human rights group says has been detained on "spurious grounds." Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/08/amnesty-yemen039s-houthis-must-release-model-fearing-039virginity-testing039