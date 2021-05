Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 17:04 Hits: 2

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nearly two months after their abduction by armed gunmen, more than two dozen students in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state were reunited with jubilant family members on Friday amid tears and celebratory singing. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/08/tears-and-singing-as-abducted-nigerian-students-return-to-parents