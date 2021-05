Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 04:12 Hits: 1

Australia is likely to remain shut to visitors until late 2022, the country's trade and tourism minister said on Friday (May 7), as another global COVID-19 surge smashed hopes of a quick reopening.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-borders-could-be-shut-until-late-2022-14761644