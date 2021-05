Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 16:11 Hits: 2

GENEVA: The World Health Organization announced on Friday (May 7) it had approved a COVID-19 vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese shots that collectively have already been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-sinopharm-who-emergency-approval-first-china-vaccine-14764686