Republicans are objectively unhappy that fewer people are dying of COVID

The governmental response to the global deadly pandemic has been night and day since Joe Biden took charge in the White House, and the American people, by and large, get that.

Before Inauguration Day, American satisfaction with the pandemic response stood at a record-low 31% approve, 66% disapprove. Biden entered office immediately setting ambitious vaccination goals, while pushing through the American Rescue Plan—both factors that clearly moved public opinion in a positive direction.

While Democrats were obviously thrilled to finally have competent grownups in the White House again, people who wouldn’t be advocating the injection of Clorox to fight the virus, independents also moved into positive territory, from 29% satisfied and 68% dissatisfied, to 52% satisfaction today.

But Republicans? Why, they’ve surveyed the world-leading vaccination effort, the dramatic drop in cases and deaths, and they’ve decided that nope, they’re not happy.

Can you imagine digesting Donald Trump’s bumbling of the pandemic, literally suggesting shoving UV lights up your ass, while downplaying the carnage the pandemic was causing and flat-out admitting to lying about it … and thinking, “looks good!”

When you’re that deep into cognitive dissonance, there’s no way you’re letting a pesky election snap you out of it. You believe that yes, Trump was indeed robbed of his rightful victory, ignoring every shred of reality proving otherwise. And yes, you suddenly believe that the pandemic response is now inadequate.

A lot of people died because of Trump’s evil bumbling of the pandemic. Biden turned things around quickly, and we could see even lower numbers if his cultists would take the f’n vaccine. But regardless, we’re finally on a path to normalcy. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

And Republicans are pissed about that.

