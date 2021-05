Category: World Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 08:26 Hits: 6

By winning the Hartlepool parliamentary seat, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party tightened its grip on traditional Labour-voting areas. Ballots are being counted in Scotland, Wales, London and elsewhere.

