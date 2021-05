Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 17:42 Hits: 6

ecretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States is considering Ukraine’s request for "additional" military assistance to help deter Kremlin aggression following a massive buildup of Russian forces near their shared border.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-blinken-interview-additional-military-assistance-kyiv-russia-swift/31241613.html