White Republican calls colleague a racist stereotype while on Colorado House floor

Whether or not you’re closely versed in Colorado state politics, you’ve likely heard of Colorado state Rep. Richard Holtorf. For example, while speaking to the Denver Post, Holtorf identified himself as having had a Black, gay friend in college as a defense when called out for downplaying a Black colleague's concerns about racism at the Colorado Capitol. In February, Holtorf also told a colleague he should “let go” of his son’s murder. Disturbing no matter what, of course, but this colleague’s son, Alex Sullivan, was killed during the Aurora movie theater shooting.

As seen in a clip quickly going viral, the colleague in question—Democratic state Rep. Tom Sullivan—is unafraid to call out Holtorf's inappropriate and offensive comments. What did Holtorf say this time? While speaking on the House floor about an amendment to a bill he proposed, Holtorf was seemingly interrupted by a colleague and said, "I'm getting there; don't worry, Buckwheat, I'm getting there.” Perhaps picking up the absolute horror of the room, he added, "That's an endearing term, by the way.” Then Sullivan confronted him.

Holtorf repeatedly asked Sullivan why he was “yelling” at him, in just about the most typical reaction you might imagine coming from someone who just slurred a colleague and tried to play it off as a term of endearment. Back and forths became so heated, so fast, that Democratic state Rep. Leslie Herod had to diffuse the situation after another colleague had to try and hold Holtorf back and wave him away from the mic. Unsurprisingly, the session was called into recess.

You’re probably wondering: Who was Holtorf referring to as “buckwheat”? We don’t know. What we do know, as Stephen A. Crocket Jr. pointed out at The Root, is that “white people don’t call other white people ‘Buckwheat.’”

Here is that clip.

Colorado State Rep Richard Holtorf (R-Akron) referred to a colleague as “Buckwheat,” leading to a heated exchange and brief recess of the House. #coleg#copolitics#9Newspic.twitter.com/jYXNbEMg8q May 5, 2021

Julián Castro pointed out that a teacher would be fired for making that comment, so why shouldn’t Holtorf be?

Colorado State Rep. Richard Holtorf referred to one of his colleagues as “Buckwheat” during a floor debate on policing today. A teacher would be fired for saying this in the classroom. Why shouldn’t a state representative? pic.twitter.com/jzNON16MSg May 5, 2021

Democratic state Rep. Leslie Herod also tweeted about it, pointing out that she has to deal with it every single day.

This is what I have to deal with Every. Damn. Day. #onwepresshttps://t.co/oXfwEPAxt4 May 5, 2021

Surprising no one, when Holtorf returned to the floor, he offered a meager apology, stating, “I apologize if I’ve offended anybody in any way. It is not my intent, ladies and gentlemen. If anyone would like to talk to me afterward, I’d be more than happy to visit with them," according to KDVR.

Here is a clip of Holtorf’s comment, as well as his apology, but with the reaction from his colleagues and recess cut out.

