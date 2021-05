Category: World Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 21:23 Hits: 0

While not mathematically guaranteed, Mainz all but secured their top-flight status on Monday night. In doing so, head coach Bo Svensson has helped mastermind the greatest escape of the Bundesliga era.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bo-svensson-masterminding-mainz-s-great-escape/a-57418084?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf